iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.4% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.26. 11,389,384 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.