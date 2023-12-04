iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.6% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,037,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,562,000 after acquiring an additional 567,283 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,582,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,162,000 after acquiring an additional 314,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $458.30 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $437.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.67. The firm has a market cap of $354.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

