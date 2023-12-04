iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.59. 959,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

