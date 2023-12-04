iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,081,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,915,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,094. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.