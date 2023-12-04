iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.32. 3,636,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,073,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

