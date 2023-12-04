iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.40. 3,913,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,236. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

