iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.78

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $42.78, with a volume of 12285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $662.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $743,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

