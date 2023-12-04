iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $394.08

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $394.08 and last traded at $392.25, with a volume of 955052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $397.42.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.44. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 633,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,978,000 after acquiring an additional 488,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 94.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,880 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after acquiring an additional 22,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $4,834,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

