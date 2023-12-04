iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.86. 306,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,268. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

