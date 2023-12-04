iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,330,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 352% from the previous session’s volume of 293,957 shares.The stock last traded at $25.98 and had previously closed at $26.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $957,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $702,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 505.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth $434,000.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Further Reading

