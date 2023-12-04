iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 972,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 409,656 shares.The stock last traded at $20.25 and had previously closed at $20.67.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

