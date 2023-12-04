iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,881,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,300% from the previous session’s volume of 777,482 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $24.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,288,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,001 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,099,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 402.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,048,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 839,436 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 346,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 322,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,385 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

