iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,881,252 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,300% from the previous session’s volume of 777,482 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $24.72.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
