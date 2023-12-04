iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 720% from the previous session’s volume of 11,840 shares.The stock last traded at $159.22 and had previously closed at $160.80.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $885.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.25.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the third quarter worth about $501,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

