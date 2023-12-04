iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.44

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.44 and last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 877932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

