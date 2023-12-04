iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,859,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,870,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

