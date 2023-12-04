iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.00

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 8,801,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,712,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 533,051 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 740,308 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,219,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

