iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.27

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.27 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 828837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,646,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after buying an additional 153,390 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,440,000 after acquiring an additional 146,614 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $3,462,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

