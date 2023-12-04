iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.42

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.42 and last traded at $99.15, with a volume of 126584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.25.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

