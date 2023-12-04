iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.02

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 4106429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

