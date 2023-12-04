iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

