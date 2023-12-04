iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.03

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.03 and last traded at $76.84, with a volume of 2648120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.88.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

