iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 52-Week High at $149.37

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $149.37 and last traded at $148.84, with a volume of 529066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.51.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

