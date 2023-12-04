iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 5.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,207,000 after buying an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.51. 501,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

