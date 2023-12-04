iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.30

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $141.19, with a volume of 986029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

