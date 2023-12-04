iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.30

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2023

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $141.30 and last traded at $141.19, with a volume of 986029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.