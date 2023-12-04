iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.06

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.06 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 100390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $825.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $499,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

