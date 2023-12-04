iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.91

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.91 and last traded at $95.48, with a volume of 550197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.68.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

