iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.88

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.88 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 97842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.