iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 258,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 501% from the previous session’s volume of 42,992 shares.The stock last traded at $69.35 and had previously closed at $69.35.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 75,879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $5,379,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 521,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the period.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

