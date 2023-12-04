iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $57,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWF opened at $293.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $293.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

