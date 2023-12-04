iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is AWM Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.8% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.36. 2,318,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

