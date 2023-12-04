iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.84

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.83, with a volume of 89178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.37.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $789.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

