iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,581 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $64,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,799,000 after buying an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,878,000 after buying an additional 784,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after buying an additional 775,225 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.90.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
