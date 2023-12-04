iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.32. 223,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,041. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

