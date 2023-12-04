iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $166.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

