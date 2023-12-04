iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Trimmed by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 118,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $105.47 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

