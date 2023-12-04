iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,083,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,830 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,634,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $72.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.63 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.95.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

