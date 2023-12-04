iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.35

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.35 and last traded at $89.98, with a volume of 1886189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.53.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.87.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.