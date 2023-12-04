iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.12

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.12 and last traded at $93.69, with a volume of 77012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.59.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $679.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,932,000 after acquiring an additional 744,359 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 108,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $841,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

