iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $255.64

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $255.64 and last traded at $253.89, with a volume of 139393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.38.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.53.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.