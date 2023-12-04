iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 12-Month High at $255.64

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $255.64 and last traded at $253.89, with a volume of 139393 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.38.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
