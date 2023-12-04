Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 44,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 72,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.
Ispire Technology Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ispire Technology
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Pure Storage stock fumbles for a rare buying opportunity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 energy drink makers to wake up your portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.