Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 44,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 72,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology in the second quarter worth $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth $256,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at $174,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

