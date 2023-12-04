Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 779,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,341 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $84,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.98. 635,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average is $112.52.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.77, for a total value of $590,895.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,352,283.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

