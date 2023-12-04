Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

