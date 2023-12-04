Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,888,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 71.2% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 73,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Guardian Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $190.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $164.32 and a 12-month high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

