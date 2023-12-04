Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.66 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

