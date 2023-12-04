Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 411,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,737,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after buying an additional 344,514 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.9% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 133,936 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 93,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.