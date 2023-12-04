Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

