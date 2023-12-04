Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 51 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $419.25 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $422.37. The stock has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

