Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after buying an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.49.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

