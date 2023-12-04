Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,472,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,277,269,000 after buying an additional 1,283,943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,689,000 after purchasing an additional 883,544 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

