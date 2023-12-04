Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up 3.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 16.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 26.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $211.07. 100,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

